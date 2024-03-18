Porter Moser: OU basketball 'devastated' by NCAA Tournament omission, declines NIT invite

NORMAN — OU men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced Sunday night that the Sooners declined their invite to the National Invitational Tournament following its omission from the NCAA Tournament.

"Collectively, in consultation with our athletes, staff and administration, we have respectfully declined an invitation to participate in the NIT," Moser said in a statement. "This decision, though difficult, was made with the well-being of our student-athletes as the top priority."

After one of the closest bubbles heading into Selection Sunday in recent memory, the Sooners (20-12) were the final team left out of the big dance. Moser has now failed to make the tournament in each of his first three seasons in Norman following his hiring in 2021 to succeed Lon Kruger.

OU dropped four of its last five games, falling from a locked position and finishing ninth in the Big 12 regular-season standings. OU fell to TCU 77-70 in the second round of the conference tournament without three of its major contributors who missed due to injuries.

Thanks for a great season, Sooner Nation.



Sights set on 2024-25. pic.twitter.com/EZZyTcERSr — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 18, 2024

"I am devastated for these young men who were left out of the NCAA Tournament, despite having a resume and metrics worthy of being in the field," Moser wrote. "At a later time, I will have more to say about our body of work and the selection process."

The Sooners were one of five schools that finished the season undefeated in Quad 2, 3 and 4 games. The others were Purdue, UConn, Houston and Auburn, which all made the tournament. OU was long thought to be in over Michigan State and Virginia, which finished as No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.

NCAA Committee Chair Charles McClellan said on CBS following the Selection Show there were five bid-stealers this weekend and the committee didn't finish scrubbing teams until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. He added it was the toughest bubble process he's been apart of.

With OU's season officially coming to a close, Moser will now shift his focus to maintaining key pieces from the 2023-24 roster, while also recruiting players from the transfer portal, which opens Monday. The Sooners have signed high school prospects four-star power forward Kuol Atak and three-star point guard Dayton Forsythe from Shawnee, and have also reportedly inquired about UT Martin transfer Jacob Crews and Cowley JUCO prospect Jeff Nwankwo.

Le'Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjscek and Rivaldo Soares have run out of eligibility. Sam Godwin has one year remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I loved coaching this group of young men and standing with them as they battled night after night," Moser wrote. "They showed incredible resiliency, love for one another and a passion to win."

