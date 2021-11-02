Multiple teams interested in acquiring Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Teams have been inquiring about trading for Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 2, 2021

The Eagles are in the hunt for a wild card playoff birth, and even as the team starts preparation for a matchup with the Chargers, teams from around the league are inquiring about landing star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in a deal.

Jay Glazer’s report follows an earlier report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported that AFC organization had taken interest.

The Eagles restructured Cox’s contract this offseason, but a trade would leave a huge dead cap hit for Philadelphia, so the compensation would have to be outstanding.

Through 8 starts this season, Cox has 12 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, while helping Javon Hargrave get out to a historic start as well.

Here are a few takeaways from the news.

Trading Cox would result in Wentz like dead cap hit

Philadelphia restructured Cox’s deal almost a month ago, and before that, trading the defensive tackle would have created a dead-money hit of ~$21 million. Now if the Eagles traded Cox, the cap hit would be ~$37 million per Jimmy Kempski.

2021 is Cox's final year of guaranteed money

The star defensive tackle will carry a $14 million cap hit for 2022, with none of the money guaranteed per Over The Cap.

Cox would carry a $40 million cap hit if released before June 1 2022.

