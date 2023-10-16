MSU basketball opens season outside top 10 of KenPom rankings

The computers don’t like Michigan State basketball entering the season as much as the media.

Michigan State has been a consensus preseason top five team in every media poll I’ve seen leading up to the 2023-24 season. However, in the initial KenPom rankings that dropped on Sunday, Michigan State is not even in the top 10.

The preseason Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings have the Spartans listed at No. 13 nationally. Michigan State is the second-highest team from the Big Ten behind only Purdue who came in at No. 1. Directly behind the Spartans from the Big Ten was Illinois (No. 19), Wisconsin (No. 20) and Maryland (No. 23).

Check out the top 25 teams in the initial batch of KenPom rankings below or click here for a complete review of all 362 teams.

It’s KenPom Day! New rankings are out, with Purdue opening the season at No. 1 … pic.twitter.com/NVPOEvPcll — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 15, 2023

