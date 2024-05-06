Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season

[Getty Images]

Manager David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the Premier League season, the club have confirmed.

It comes after BBC Sport's Guillem Balague reported earlier on Monday that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui had agreed a deal to replace Moyes.

Moyes, 61, had come under increasing pressure after a poor run of results, including Sunday’s 5-0 defeat by Chelsea.

"I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said.

The Scot took over for his second spell at the club in December 2019 and guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season - their first major trophy for 43 years.

But his side have won just one of their past 10 games across all competitions, losing five, and, sitting ninth in the Premier League, are likely to miss out on a fourth successive season in Europe.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe,” Moyes added.

"I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

While nothing has been signed yet, former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui is close to making a return to management with the Hammers, following his departure from Wolves in August last year.

More to follow.