Moyes - We are all in awe of Guardiola

[Getty Images]

West Ham manager David Moyes has just been into the press conference room.

He is understandably full of praise for Pep Guardiola.

"There used to be an argument that clubs couldn't win the title back-to-back," said the Scot.

"He has blown that sky-high. Four in a row is incredible.

"Everyone in football is in awe of his coaching but there is more to it than that. He is a really good man manager and has the ability to control players. Either that or he has some hairdryer because he has got them on a string because they won't step out of place.

"His ability to manage is second to none."