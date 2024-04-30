MOUNTAINEER ROUNDUP: Softball takes multiple wins, Johnson earns Player of the Week honors

Apr. 30—Just like the weather, the action on the field has been heating up.

Eastern Oklahoma State College Athletics were in full spring battles, with baseball and softball facing down multiple opponents.

One of the victories came in dominant fashion as Eastern softball defeated Connors State College 16-8.

Jacy Browne led the way by going 2-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs, followed by Mackenzie Martin with a homer and three RBIs, Keeley Johnson and Braelyn Blasengame with two RBIs each, and Chloe Broussard, Greenlee Wells, Hailey Vela, and Alexis Helzer with one each.

Martin and Grace Hulsey combined their efforts in the circle, striking out five in the win.

In addition to the wins for the Lady Mountaineers, Johnson was named the Region 2 Player of the Week for Week 9, her second such award of the season. Through 36 games this spring, Johnson has a .323 batting average with nine home runs, 30 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Here's a recap of finals for Mountaineer athletics from April 22-28:

April 23 SB vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, (G1: L, 1-3 — G2: W, 8-0)

April 25 BSB vs. Seminole State College, (L: 10-13)

April 25 SB @ Connors State College (G1: L, 1-2 — G2: W, 16-8)

April 26 SB @ Rose State College, (G1: L,1-8 — G2: W, 8-4)

April 27 BSB vs. Seminole State College (G1: L, 1-15 — G2: L, 14-25)

A LOOK AHEAD

The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers will look to continue close out the month of April and open May with plenty of action, with multiple home and road contests.

Here's the full lineup of Eastern athletics contests from April 29-May 5:

April 30 SB @ Carl Albert State College, 1 p.m. & 3p.m.

May 2 BSB vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 2 p.m.

May 2 SB @ Seminole State College 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

May 4 BSB @ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.