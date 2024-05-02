Motherwell v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have only lost one of their last 13 league meetings with Livingston (W8 D4), going down 2-0 in October this season.

Livingston are winless in their last 15 top-flight visits to Motherwell (D3 L12) since a 5-1 victory in October 2002.

Motherwell have failed to win any of their last four home league matches (D2 L2). In fact, since winning their first two home league matches of the season back in August, the Steelmen have won just two of their last 15 at Fir Park (D6 L7).

Livingston have lost 12 of their last 13 Scottish Premiership matches on the road (D1) and are winless in 15 away from home (D3 L12), their longest winless run on their travels since August 2019 (run of 18).