Moose on the Loose: Rangers face Capitals in playoffs

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The journey begins for the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. They won 55 games in the regular season and the President’s Trophy. But now the real season begins and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Their win and point total in the regular season set new team records. Up first is a familiar foe, the Washington Capitals. The two teams face off at 3 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin had a wonderful regular season, with 49 goals and 71 assists. He totaled 120 points. At 32 years old, he had the best season of his NHL career and he blossomed under the guidance of new head coach Peter Laviolette. Panarin has been great as a Ranger, but as we all know, the ability to win a Stanley Cup will define you forever. Just ask Mark Messier, the captain who led the Rangers to a cup victory over the Canucks in 1994.

For a stretch last decade, the Rangers and Capitals met in the playoffs in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, with the Rangers winning three of those four series. It was May of 2021 in which the Capitals’ Tom Wilson tossed around Panarin like a rag doll. Days later, Jim Dolan fired Rangers President John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton and the Chris Drury era began.

There are a lot of layers to this series, no question. It’s ironic that it is the Capitals that are the Rangers’ opening-round opponent given the history and how action on the ice was an instrument of change three years ago.

Panarin was unlocked this year during the regular season, and even though he is not the captain, he must lead with his play if this team is to reach its ultimate goal, which is to win the Stanley Cup.

Will the “Bread Man” help deliver? We will know that answer soon enough.

