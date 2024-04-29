Monday's Scottish Gossip: John Lundstram, James Forrest, Borna Barisic, Junior Hoilett, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Kofi Balmer

Rangers duo John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have both agreed contracts to join Trabzonspor next season, with the 30-year-old English midfielder being handed a three-year deal by the Turkish club and the 31-year-old Croatia left-back given two years with the option of an additional year. (Yago Sabuncuoglu on X)

On-loan Rangers forward Sam Lammers has become the first-ever player to find the net in seven consecutive Eredivisie matches for Utrecht after the 26-year-old scored a late equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Waalwijk. (The Herald)

Cyriel Dessers, the 29-year-old striker signed for £4m from Cremonese last summer, says his 20th goal of the season for Rangers in Sunday's 2-1 win over St Mirren shows he is now justifying his price tag. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren have opened talks with Crystal Palace over signing centre-half Kofi Balmer with the London club prepared to allow the 23-year-old, who joined from Larne two years ago and is currently on loan to Wimbledon, to cut short his contract and leave for free this summer. (Daily Record)

Junior Hoilett, the 33-year-old Canada winger who signed a deal until the summer when joining Aberdeen in February, is hoping for a new contract offer from incoming manager Jimmy Thelin. (Press & Journal)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has announced he is finally ready to be a manager again next season, more than 18 months since he was sacked by Rangers, with the 49-year-old being linked with a return to Feyenoord as Arne Slot prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. (The National)

Celtic winger James Forrest, the 32-year-old who scored a double after being handed a rare start in Sunday's 2-1 win over Dundee, has claimed he has given no thought to securing a surprise place in Scotland's squad for this summer's Euro 2024 finals. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he "hadn't thought about" the implications playing James Forrest more regularly would have on the 32-year-old winger's prospects of forcing his way into Scotland's Euro 2024 squad. (The Scotsman)