MLB Winter Meetings: Candelario joins crowded roster in Cincinnati

While most of the baseball world was still discussing the ramifications for the Juan Soto trade, two teams made a deal early Thursday morning, one of which could have signifant fantasy baseball ramifications. Let's dig in!

Jeimer Candelario to the Reds

In a move that perplexed many, the Reds and Jeimer Candelario agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract. The deal also includes a $15 million option for 2027. After a down season in 2022, the 30-year-old signed a prove-it deal with the Nationals and had one of the best seasons of his career. He slashed .251/.336/.471 with 22 homers, eight stolen bases, and 70 RBI across 576 plate appearances. He spent most of the season with the Nationals and was traded to the Cubs for left-handed pitching prospect DJ Herz and shortstop prospect Kevin Made. After moving to Chicago, he was underwhelmed but was placed on September 12th, which could explain his lack of production.

With the deal, Candelario joins an already packed infield in Cincinnati and could have plenty of fantasy implications. He will likely play a mix of first base, third base, and designated hitter and will be the senior member of the infield mix with Jonathan India being the other player with more than one year of service time his belt. With this move, multi-eligible darling Spencer Steer should move to an outfield corner, likely left field, and will likely lose value next season, unless something unforeseen happens during the season.

Jonathan India has been the subject of trade rumors since the summer but the team has been adamant that they are not looking to deal with veteran second baseman at this time. While a team could come in and blow the Reds away with an offer, the Reds look like they will roll into the 2024 season playing a game of musical chairs, which is information fantasy managers do not want to hear.

Noelvi Marte, who suffered a hamstring injury playing winter ball, will likely begin the season in Triple-A Louisville so he gets every day at-bats but the Reds could shock the world and keep him on the active roster, further muddying the waters for fantasy. Until we learn more about the Reds plans, Marte shouldn’t be drafted in regular mixed leagues but could be an excellent later-round selection in deeper draft and hold leagues.

Since Candelario can play either corner on the dirt, Christian Encarnacion-Strand could start the season in Triple-A, with Marte taking his spot on the active roster. With the new rules granting a draft pick to the team who rookie wins Rookie of the Year and was kept on the active roster all season, Marte has a better chance of taking home the NL crown than CES, which could also force the Reds to keep Marte over him.

Mr. Senzel goes to Washington

Right after the Reds locked up Candelario, the Nationals added ex-Reds infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel to a one-year, $2 million contract. The former first-round pick has struggled throughout his career with injuries and has gotten more than 400 plate appearances three seasons in his eight-year professional career. The 28-year-old will likely take over as the Nationals full-time role at third base, however he could find himself in a multi-utility role, spending time between the outfield and third base. Currently, Roster Resource has former top prospect Carter Kieboom penciled in at the hot corner and both he and Ildemaro Vargas are out of options, so they need to remain on the active roster, unless the Nationals want to gamble with the waiver process.

When Senzel is on the field, the once highly touted prospect hasn’t lived up to expectations and hasn’t posted a wRC+ above 87 since his rookie year in 2019. His final season in Great American Ballpark was better, slashing .236/.297/.399 with 13 round-trippers and six steals across 330 plate appearances. To make matters worse, the Reds infield is filled to the brim with talent and the Reds decided not to tender him a contract, which MLB Trade Rumors projected him to earn around $3 million. Given how well he was regarded just a few years ago, it was a great move for the Nationals to make but he will likely be a last resort for fantasy managers during the season if and when the injuries begin to rack up.

Jorge López joins the Mets

Late on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Mets inked a one-year, $2 million contract with right-hander reliever Jorge López. He transitioned from a ho-hum starter in Kansas City to a lights out closer in Baltimore before he was traded to the Twins in 2022 in exchange for Yennier Cano along with three other pitchers. While he never regained his closer job after his magical 2022 campaign, the move is another low-risk signing for David Sterns and company. For the game we play, he shouldn’t be on fantasy mangers radar in the draft room as Edwin Díaz is the closer for the foreseeable future in Citi Field.

Aaron Judge toe injury is resolved

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge’s toe injury is a “resolved issue”. The slugger missed two months this summer after he suffered a torn ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium. He avoided surgery and is expected to at full health heading into spring training. While we can’t say if that right-field wall is recovered, the only player to best Shohei Ohtani in recent MVP race, will likely be a first-round selection next spring and could post outstanding counting stats now that he shares a lineup with OBP-machine Juan Soto

Yankees, Soto haven’t discussed contract extension

Speaking of Juan Soto, Brian Cashman also told reporters that the Yankees and the newly acquired outfielder haven’t had any talks about an extension. While the news isn’t surprising as Soto, who Scott Boras represents, just arrived in New York but he is a season away from testing the free agent waters. When Soto was with the Nationals, Washington offered him a 15-year, $440 million contract extension but he declined. Unless the Yankees blow the 25-year-old out of the water with an out-of-this world contract, he could only be looking for a short-term rental in New York.

Jordan Wicks’ market heating up

With the news of the Juan Soto trade still buzzing, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported that the Yankees are interested in signing free-agent reliever Jordan Hicks. Kuty also mentioned that the Bronx Bombers are during their attention to fortifying their bullpen, and Hicks is one of their top targets. The flame throwing right-hander split his time between St. Louis and Toronto, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 81/32 K/BB ratio across 65 ⅔ innings (65 appearances). It was his best season since the 2019 campaign, where he tossed just 28 ⅔ innings before injuring his UCL, which resulted in Tommy John surgery.

If he were to sign with New York, it will likely be as a setup role, as Clay Holmes appears to have a stranglehold on the closer’s role. It was reported earlier this offseason that the Cardinals, Astros, and Rangers were also interested in Hicks’ services but the only team he would likely close for would be the World Series champions. With the uncertainty, Hicks should be off many draft boards until we learn where his future home will be.

MLB Quick Hits: Giants, Padres interested in free agent outfielder Harrison Bader… Braves sent 1B Evan White outright to Triple-A Gwinnett… Braves re-signed LHP Angel Perdomo to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract… Royals signed INF Mike Brosseau, RHP Tyler Duffey, and LHP Sam Long to minor league contracts with invitations to spring training… Red Sox is reportedly one of many teams interested in left-hander Shota Imanaga… Pete Alonso and the Mets have not discussed a contract extension this offseason… RHP Wander Suero inked a minor league contract with the Astros… Astros finalize two-year contract with C Victor Caratini… RHP Danis Correa signs with the Athletics on a minor league contract… OF Franchy Cordero signed with the Seibu Lions of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.