MLB playoffs ALDS, NLDS Game 1 live tracker: Rangers top Orioles in Game 1, Astros begin quest to repeat vs. upstart Twins

The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 on Saturday after earning the top two seeds in the NL

The Astros begin their World Series defense Saturday. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato via Getty Images)

The MLB wild-card round is over, and now the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are entering the fray. The Astros, Braves and Dodgers all begin their postseason journeys with LDS Game 1s on Saturday.

As for the Orioles, they ran into the Rangers' newfound momentum in their ALDS Game 1. The playoff energy at Camden Yards was off the charts, but even so, Texas eked out a 3-2 victory on the strength of just enough offense and just enough pitching. The Orioles will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday.

The Minnesota Twins were the higher seed in their wild-card matchup, but their performance might've been the most surprising of the first round. The Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 with a Game 1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. They carried that energy into Game 2, in which they were able to complete the sweep. Now, Minnesota faces a much tougher opponent, as the defending World Series champion Houston Astros host the Twins on Day 1 of the ALDS.

With all four Game 1s on Saturday, you can sit back, relax and watch a full day of playoff baseball action. Not a bad way to spend the weekend.

