MLB playoffs 2023: Diamondbacks hold off Brewers, Phillies top Marlins in wild-card Game 1s

The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series

The AL kicked off Tuesday's four-game wild-card slate with decisive wins by the Rangers and Twins.

The NL's first contribution to the day was an affair that came down to the final inning in Milwaukee. Ultimately, the Arizona Diamondbacks took a 1-0 series lead on the Milwaukee Brewers with an offensive comeback and a shutdown performance by their bullpen.

Later, the Phillies, led by seven one-run innings from Zack Wheeler, cruised to a fairly stress-free 4-1 victory over the Marlins in Philadelphia.

The teams will be back at it Wednesday, with the Diamondbacks and Phillies looking to advance to the NLDS and the Brewers and Marlins trying to keep their playoff dreams alive.

No. 5 Marlins at No. 4 Phillies, Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

No. 6 Diamondbacks at No. 3 Brewers, Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game summary:

American Family Field grew raucous in the first two innings as the Brewers built a 3-0 lead on a Carlos Santana RBI single in the first and a Tyrone Taylor two-run homer in the second, but the D-backs responded quickly. NL Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll got his first postseason hit, RBI, run and homer on a two-run dinger in the third inning, and Ketel Marte made it back-to-back homers on the next pitch.

One inning later, Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer to give Arizona the lead. Brewers ace Corbin Burnes entered the game having not allowed a long ball in his first seven career postseason outings, but Arizona changed that and then some in his four innings of work.

The D-backs' bullpen contributed 6⅓ innings of shutdown baseball after rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt exited in the third inning, and the lineup contributed two insurance runs in the ninth, giving Arizona a win in what was arguably a must-win game for Milwaukee.

Key moment:

The Brewers’ best chance at a comeback came in the fifth inning, when they loaded the bases on D-backs reliever Ryne Nelson. Arizona then brought in Ryan Thompson to face Taylor, who hit what would've been a game-tying double … if not for a bonkers play by third baseman Evan Longoria.

We have no words. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lHBR8evZ8v — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 4, 2023

Longoria somehow hauled in a line drive to left, then doubled up Willy Adames at second for an inning-ending double-play. That was as close as the Brewers got to tying it.

Impact player:

At 23 years and 43 days old, Carroll became the youngest player in Arizona history to homer in the postseason. His dinger off Burnes was a grown-man hit, too, traveling 444 feet into the stadium’s upper deck.

Carroll finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks, doing exactly what saw him go from top prospect at the start of the season to the centerpiece of the Diamondbacks’ future.

What’s next?

The Diamondbacks send ace Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound against a starter still to be determined for the Brewers. Milwaukee likely would’ve given the ball to Brandon Woodruff in Game 2, but a shoulder injury kept him off the wild-card roster. Game 2 is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

With a win, the Diamondbacks can close out the series and advance to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.