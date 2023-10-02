Brewers' All-Star P Brandon Woodruff sidelined for wild-card round with shoulder injury: 'It sucks, man'

Brandon Woodruff has a shoulder injury and won't pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers during their wild-card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two-time All-Star doesn't know if he'll be able to pitch at all in the playoffs in the event that Milwaukee advances past Arizona. His availability beyond the wild-card round is "up in the air," according to Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who revealed the diagnosis of a right shoulder capsular injury to reporters Monday afternoon.

Woodruff is seeking a second opinion on the injury and his prognosis for the rest of the postseason. He attempted to maintain his composure while speaking about the injury, but fought back tears when talking about the possibility of missing the playoffs.

“It sucks, man. We’ve got a good clubhouse and I want to be a part of it," Woodruff told reporters. "And sitting here right now, I might not be.”

A two-time All-Star, Woodruff is key to Milwaukee's postseason hopes. He first experienced shoulder inflammation in April after two starts and was sidelined for four months. He returned to the Brewers rotation in August and has pitched at an All-Star level since, posting a career-best 2.38 ERA and 0.821 WHIP in 11 starts while recording 74 strikeouts and 15 walks in 67 innings pitched.

He was slated as Milwaukee's No. 2 starter behind ace Corbin Burnes for the wild-card round and beyond. No. 3 and No. 4 starters Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley project to move up in the rotation in his absence. The Brewers open their postseason with Game 1 against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.