MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers shut out Rays, Twins end playoff losing streak
Three days ago, the Rangers were celebrating their return to the playoffs. A day later, Texas was overwhelmed with disappointment after fumbling its chance to claim the American League West title to the Houston Astros. Now, the Rangers are riding high again after going to Tropicana Field and beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in Tuesday's wild-card series. Texas is one win away from advancing to the AL Division Series against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay helped Texas' cause by committing four errors — a franchise postseason record — en route to its sixth-consecutive playoff loss since 2021.
Later, the Twins' exorcised their playoff demons with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, their first postseason win since 2004. It marked the end of an 18-game postseason losing streak, fueled by a two-homer day from rookie Royce Lewis.
Still underway in a busy day of baseball are the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. All of Tuesday's winners will have their sights set on winning their three-game series on Wednesday in Game 2.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports brings you the latest news, scores and injuries during the first day of the MLB postseason.
Another pitching change for the Diamondbacks as Miguel Castro will enter in the bottom of the fourth with one out, replacing Mantiply.
HOME RUN! Now it's Gabriel Moreno's turn to put one out as his 425-foot blast gives the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead in top of the fourth.
Taylor grounds into a force out to end the threat. Brewers leave the bases loaded as we head to the fourth knotted at three.
Mantiply walks Turang as Tyrone Taylor will come up with the bases loaded.
Pitching change for the Diamondbacks as Joe Mantiply will come in from the bullpen. Pfaadt's night ends with a line of 2.2 IP, 7 hits allowed, 3 earned runs allowed, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, and 67 pitches. Brewers have two on with two outs in the bottom of the third.
After nearly going yard, Willy Adames doubles to left field and advances on the throw to third to try and get Sal Frelick. Second and third, one out here in the bottom of the third for the Brewers.