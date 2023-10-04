MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers shut out Rays, Twins end playoff losing streak

Three days ago, the Rangers were celebrating their return to the playoffs. A day later, Texas was overwhelmed with disappointment after fumbling its chance to claim the American League West title to the Houston Astros. Now, the Rangers are riding high again after going to Tropicana Field and beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in Tuesday's wild-card series. Texas is one win away from advancing to the AL Division Series against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay helped Texas' cause by committing four errors — a franchise postseason record — en route to its sixth-consecutive playoff loss since 2021.

Later, the Twins' exorcised their playoff demons with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, their first postseason win since 2004. It marked the end of an 18-game postseason losing streak, fueled by a two-homer day from rookie Royce Lewis.

Still underway in a busy day of baseball are the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. All of Tuesday's winners will have their sights set on winning their three-game series on Wednesday in Game 2.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports brings you the latest news, scores and injuries during the first day of the MLB postseason.