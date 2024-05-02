Mitchell girls golf edges Aberdeen Central to win Huron Invitational

May 2—HURON, S.D. — In a battle of conference rivals, the Mitchell High School girls golf team came out on top on Thursday.

The Kernels posted a score of 314 as a team to win their third title in as many events at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course, edging Aberdeen Central by one stroke. The Golden Eagles finished with a team score of 315.

Allison Meyerink posted the low round for the Kernels, firing a 2-over 74, to finish in second place, while shooting a back-nine score of 2-under 34. Quinn Dannenbring took home fourth place with a 6-over 78, as Broadland Creek boasts a par-72 layout.

The difference in the team competition came down to the final two counting scores, as Mitchell's Anna Eliason and Maddie Childs each posted rounds of 9-over 81, to best Aberdeen Central's Kyley Wirebaugh and Chloe Vikander's scores of 79 and 87, respectively.

Olivia Braun won the individual championship for the Golden Eagles, posting a 1-over 73, which included a pair of birdies on the front-nine.

Eliason and Childs finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively, as Mitchell and Aberdeen Central accounted for seven of the top-10 finishers in the event. Other Kernel performances include Mia Larson's 20-over 92, to finish in 21st, and Ava Eliason came home in 27th with a round of 24-over 96.

Behind Mitchell and Aberdeen Central in the team standings, Watertown finished with a team score of 342 to finish in third place, followed by O'Gorman (344), Rapid City Stevens (356), Brookings (371), and Harrisburg (416).

Mitchell has a quick turnaround, and will be in action at the Yankton Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Fox Run Golf Course.