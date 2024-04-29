Missouri State basketball's Davion Hill, younger brother of Alize Johnson, will transfer

Davion Hill, the younger brother of former Missouri State basketball standout Alize Johnson who redshirted as a true freshman last season, has entered the transfer portal, he posted on social media.

Hill initially said he would play for new head coach Cuonzo Martin on April 2 but has changed his mind.

"Missouri State has had my heart since my brother went there in 2016-18," he wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's treated me like family ever since then. For that, Bears Nation will have my heart for eternity."

Hill's transfer portal entry only leaves Nick Kramer and Tommy Pinegar as the two players left over from Dana Ford's final roster as head coach in the 2023-24 season. As of Monday afternoon, 85 of the 194 players on Missouri Valley Conference rosters last season have entered the transfer portal with 31 being starters.

Hill was well-thought-of out of high school in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he was twice named the state's player of the year. He averaged 34.3 points per game as a senior.

He did not appear in a game for the Bears this past season.

Martin has seven players on his 2024-25 roster with at least six scholarship spots to fill. In addition to Kramer and Pinegar, who will both be sophomores next season, Martin will have recent additions Wesley Oba (Delaware State), Vincent Brady II (IUPUI), Sam Murray II (Murray State), Mozae Downing-Rivers (Barton Community College) and Zaxton King (Lawrence High; Kansas).

