Missouri State basketball, Cuonzo Martin land juco championship guard Mozae Downing-Rivers

Mozae Downing-Rivers, a national champion junior college transfer, became the second player within 24 hours to commit to Missouri State men's basketball when he announced his intention to play for head coach Cuonzo Martin on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound point guard from Atchison, Kansas, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will play for the Bears.

Downing-Rivers played the last two seasons at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. He helped deliver Barton its first NJCAA Division I National Championship this past season and led the team with seven assists in the title game.

He started in all 70 games in which he played over the two seasons, averaging 25.3 minutes, six points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He was a 39.7% shooter from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. JucoRecruiting.com ranked him as the No. 68 juco transfer in the country.

Downing-Rivers is the younger cousin of former Missouri State guard Anthony Downing who started 49 games for Paul Lusk from 2011-13.

He followed Delaware State transfer forward Wesley Oba, who announced his commitment to MSU on Friday night. The two join transfers Vincent Brady II (IUPUI) and Sam Murray II (Murray State) along with high school prospect Zaxton King (Lawrence High; Kansas) as those who have committed to Martin since he was named MSU's head coach in late March.

Martin has at least five open scholarships to fill before the 2024-25 season. Downing-Rivers appears to have two years of eligibility.

In recent weeks, Downing-Rivers shared on social media that he received offers from Alabama A&M, Hofstra, Eastern Kentucky, Cleveland State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Cal State Bakersfield.

Downing-Rivers played high school basketball at Lawrence Free State (Kansas), where Sports In Kansas named him a Class 6A All-State selection his senior year, alongside King, MSU's incoming freshman.

