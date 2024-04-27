Missouri State basketball, Cuonzo Martin to add Delaware State transfer Wesley Oba

Delaware State forward Wesley Oba became the latest transfer to announce his commitment to Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State men's basketball.

Oba, in a Friday night post on X, formerly known as Twitter, made his commitment after one year playing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He was a junior this past season after playing a year of juco ball at Florida SouthWestern College after three years at Division II Sioux Falls.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward appeared in 34 games last season with seven starts averaging 23.7 minutes, 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was a 59% shooter from the field and only took 11 shots from deep.

He put up similar numbers at Florida SouthWestern, where he averaged 4.7 points and 5.3 boards across 28 games.

Delaware State University Hornets forward Wesley Oba (15) dunks the ball against the University of Delaware Blue Hens during the annual men's basketball game at DSU's Memorial Hall in Dover, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Hens won 78-67.

The Manchester, England, native played 22 total games at Sioux Falls. He averaged 5.3 points and 8.3 rebounds through 10 games before transferring to Florida SouthWestern midseason.

Oba is the third Division I transfer and the fourth player to commit to Martin since he replaced Dana Ford as head coach in late March. He joins Vincent Brady II (IUPUI), Sam Murray II (Murray State) and Zaxton King (Lawrence High; Kansas) as players to commit to the Bears.

Martin still has at least six open scholarships to fill before the 2024-25 season.

