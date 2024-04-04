What Mississippi State football's Jeff Lebby said about Seth Davis, running back concerns

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby is still seeking answers at running back as he goes through his first spring leading the program. That search includes uncertainty regarding the health of sophomore Seth Davis.

During MSU's loss against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 23, Davis suffered an apparent knee injury and didn't return to action. His status for the upcoming season is unclear, though Lebby isn't ruling him out yet.

"He's actually got a couple appointments coming up that'll be telling," Lebby said Thursday. "We'll see where that ends."

Keyvone Lee, who transferred to Mississippi State from Penn State ahead of the 2023 season, was the first-team running back during a 20-minute viewing period available to reporters on March 26. However, Lee only ran for 75 yards on 12 attempts in his first season with the Bulldogs.

"I like where Keyvone is at," Lebby said. "Keyvone has done a really good job. He's coachable. He takes the coaching. He's detail-oriented. He's a big, physical guy that can do some things."

Behind him, junior college products are the top options. Jeffery Pittman signed with MSU out of Hinds Community College and collected 268 rushing yards on 54 attempts last season − his first at MSU. Lebby spoke highly of Johnnie Daniels when Mississippi State signed him from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in December, but he has yet to play against SEC competition.

"As we sit here today, we've got to continue to get better," Lebby said. "We don't have a ton of production in that room."

Mississippi State could address the position through the spring transfer portal window (April 16-30). MSU's spring game is slated for April 20 at Davis Wade Stadium.

