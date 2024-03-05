Mississippi State football: 3 spring storylines we're watching for coach Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — There are more questions than answers surrounding Mississippi State football as the start of spring practice nears, and that’s not a surprise.

The Bulldogs are entering their first season with former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at the helm. With him comes a new staff and a plethora of changes to a roster that went 5-7 last season.

One can point to every position on the field and find a question worth asking. Ideally, spring football will help provide some answers before Aug. 31 arrives and Mississippi State welcomes Eastern Kentucky to kick off a new era inside Davis Wade Stadium.

Here’s a look at three storylines we're tracking before the spring season ends in Starkville.

How do the QBs look in Jeff Lebby’s system?

It doesn’t seem there will be a quarterback competition at MSU with Baylor transfer Blake Shapen expected to be the starter.

“When I watch him, I think, ‘That’s our kind of guy,’” Lebby said in December.

However, it still bears watching how Shapen looks moving to a new spot. There’s also an assortment of talent behind him worthy of attention.

Mississippi State retained Mike Wright, who started three games last season while Will Rogers battled an injury. When Rogers was healthy, Wright was used in special packages to utilize his legs. The former Vanderbilt transfer elected to stay at MSU, which suggests Lebby has an idea of how to use him.

There’s a battle behind those two to see who emerges as the future quarterback for Mississippi State. Chris Parson showed flashes as a freshman last season, but Lebby added four-star prospect Michael Van Buren to the 2024 signing class.

Van Buren impressed in the Under Armour All-America Game, showing why he was a former Oregon commitment who Lebby pursued immediately after getting hired at Mississippi State. After enrolling early, Van Buren will have two full offseasons worth of knowledge before the 2025 campaign starts.

Who will emerge as the top RB?

Mississippi State appears to have lost more than it gained in the running back room this offseason. Starter Jo’Quavious Marks, who ran for 22 touchdowns in three seasons, transferred to Southern Cal. That came after Seth Davis, who had a promising freshman season, was injured in an Egg Bowl loss.

So where does that leave MSU at running back entering Lebby’s first season? Jeffery Pittman was the top rusher behind Marks and Davis, so it would appear he’s the early favorite to start. However, Lebby had high praise for Johnnie Daniels after the top junior college running back signed with the Bulldogs in December. Former Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee is also still around.

Someone from that room should emerge as the top option before the spring ends. If not, running back could be a priority during the post-spring portal cycle.

What does Coleman Hutzler’s defense look like?

Lebby has never been a head coach before, but he’s at least shown what he can do running an offense. Whether it be Central Florida, Ole Miss or Oklahoma, as an offensive coordinator, his units have been among the best in the nation.

However, his defensive coordinator, Coleman Hutzler, isn’t as proven. Outside of serving as co-defensive coordinator for Texas in 2020, Hutzler has primarily worked as a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator during his career.

Ranging from scheme to how players fit in certain roles, the defense will garner the most questions and hopefully provide some answers in the coming months.

