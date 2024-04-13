Rashad Amos commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby after 1,000-yard season | Report

Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby may have just found his starting running back.

Rashad Amos, who had 1,075 rushing yards last season at Miami (Ohio), has committed to MSU, according to multiple reports. He has been in the portal since December after completing his lone season with the Redhawks.

Amos' collegiate career started at South Carolina, where he spent three seasons. As a freshman in 2020, he appeared in three games and had 99 rushing yards. He didn't see any playing time as a sophomore before collecting only seven rushing yards across 10 games in 2022.

He transferred to Miami, where he emerged as a star in the Mid-American Conference. He ranked third in the conference in rushing yards. He averaged 76.8 rushing yards per game on 5.12 yards per rush.

Amos is a product of Fayetteville, Georgia. He was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, out of Sandy Creek High School in the 2020 recruiting class.

Lebby has made it apparent during this spring season that running back was going to be a priority in the transfer portal.

Keyvone Lee, a former Penn State transfer who came to MSU ahead of the 2023 season, had only 75 rushing yards last year. He earned praise from Lebby and was the first-team running back during a practice session open to the media on March 26. However, Lebby made it clear he wanted more from the position.

"As we sit here today, we've got to continue to get better," Lebby said on April 4. "We don't have a ton of production in that room."

Jo'quavious Marks was Mississippi State's starting running back last season. However, he transferred to Southern California.

Seth Davis, who showed promise as a freshman last year behind Marks, suffered an injury in the Egg Bowl. His status for the upcoming season is uncertain.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Rashad Amos: Mississippi State football lands transfer running back