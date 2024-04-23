Positions Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby is targeting in spring transfer window

Mississippi State football’s spring game on Saturday marked an important milestone for coach Jeff Lebby. His first spring as a head coach is complete, with the scrimmage providing a final chance to see where his team – more specifically his roster – sits entering the summer.

Had Lebby arrived at Mississippi State a decade ago, there likely wouldn’t be much he could change following his evaluation. However, the current landscape of college football allows for coaches to be aggressive in addressing holes.

So when the game finished and Lebby was asked where he hopes to improve in the spring transfer portal window, he could provide a direct answer.

“We’re looking at a couple of different things,” Lebby said. “We’re looking at the running back situation. We’ve got the ability to maybe take one more offensive lineman. Maybe take another edge player on defense and a corner. That’s kind of where it’s at. We’re looking to fill some needs and do a great job of creating a ton of depth throughout these next 12-15 days.”

Here’s a look at who Mississippi State might be targeting in those spots.

Running back

MSU is in pursuit of Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez who visited last weekend. He reportedly canceled an upcoming visit with Kentucky. However, Miami is still expected to be a candidate in his recruitment.

In two seasons with the Beavers, he rushed for 2,167 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He was a back-to-back All-Pac 12 first team selection.

MSU’s recruitment of Martinez comes after the Bulldogs landed Miami (Ohio) transfer Rashad Amos. Last season, he rushed for 1,075 yards.

Offensive line

Mississippi State is in the final four for Illinois offensive lineman Anthony Johnson. The Bulldogs are up against Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Arkansas.

Johnson is entering his final season of eligibility and was set to spend it with the Illini after transferring from Youngstown State. However, according to coach Bret Bielema, Johnson elected to move on after believing he wasn’t going to have a starting role.

Cornerback

Mississippi State landed Memphis transfer corner back DeAgo Brumfield on Saturday. He comes to MSU after one season at Memphis in which he collected 42 tackles and a forced fumble across 13 games. Prior to Memphis, he spent two seasons at Campbellsville.

Brumfield is the second Memphis corner to transfer to MSU this offseason. He joins Traveon Wright who arrived in the first portal cycle.

They’re set to work with co-defensive coordinator Matt Barnes who previously served as Memphis’ defensive coordinator.

UNDER CENTER: Blake Shapen is Jeff Lebby's QB. Here's why that's good for Mississippi State football.

Defensive end

It remains unclear who Mississippi State will target as an edge rusher in the spring portal cycle. The Bulldogs enter the summer with sixth-year senior De'Monte Russell anchoring the group.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

