After missing out on the NCAAs at St. John's, AJ Storr has found basketball heaven at UW

MADISON – AJ Storr is in basketball heaven.

Preparing for Wisconsin’s first-round NCAA Tournament game.

His first in college.

“I knew we were a talented team,” Storr, who transferred to UW from St. John’s, said after practice earlier this week. “I knew we were going to be in the tournament.”

AJ Storr wasn't happy missing out on the NCAA field last season as a freshman at St. John's

Storr was in basketball hell last March.

A freshman at St. John’s at the time, Storr was left to idle during March Madness.

The Red Storm’s season had ended on March 9 with a 72-70 loss to Marquette in the Big East Tournament.

At 18-15 overall, the Red Storm’s season was finished.

No NCAA berth.

No consolation prize in the NIT.

What was Storr doing last March before he chose to enter the transfer portal?

“Watching other teams get selected,” he said. “And I was just in the gym shooting.”

Storr is busy this week as UW (22-13), seeded No. 5 in the South Regional, prepares to face No. 12 James Madison (31-3) at 8:40 p.m. (Central) Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 6-foot-7 Storr leads UW in scoring (16.9 ppg) and free-throw attempts (150) and is third in free-throw shooting among players in the regular rotation (81.3%).

He has scored at least 20 points in 11 games this season and has scored in double figures in 33 of 35 games.

More important, Storr is coming off a solid four-game run in the league tournament.

He averaged 22.5 points per game, hit 38.5% of his three-pointers (10 of 26) and 81.8% of his free throws (18 of 22) and was named to the all-tournament team.

Storr averaged 5.5 free-throw attempts in the tournament, up from his average of 4.1 per game during the regular season.

“I’d still like some better finishing,” Gard said when asked about Storr’s aggressiveness at the rim in the league tournament. “He has a unique talent. He does some things you can’t teach.

“We’ve talked about that and he understands. I’ve watched him (adjust), get better through games.”

Storr at times has settled for long three-pointers or contested two-point jumpers. Gard, as he did two seasons ago with Johnny Davis, has given Storr latitude.

“There is a line there,” he said, “(but) you’ve got to let him roll. There’s been times when I’ve really gotten after him.

“He knows and that is what I like about him so much. He is a little salty when I pull him out. But when the dust settles, he understands.”

Storr is not a lock-down defender but he is a willing student and he has shown signs of improvement.

“I’m just really trying to be a two-way player,” he said. “Because I know I can score on whoever is guarding me.”

The Badgers have helped Storr grow as a player and he has helped them return to the NCAAs

Storr came to UW with obvious offensive skills. His overall game was raw, however, after his lone season at St. John’s. He is a better all-around player today than he was when the team began practicing in October.

“It appears he is extremely appreciative for the growth he has had this year,” Gard said, “because we’ve coached him pretty hard and he has been very receptive.

“I’ve said all along, he might be our most improved player from when we started back in October.”

Storr found a new home in Madison and the Badgers added a player who has helped them get back to the NCAA Tournament after settling for the NIT last season.

And how did St. John's fare this season under new coach Rick Pitino? The Red Storm finished 20-13 overall and failed to receive an at-large berth in the NCAA field. School officials then decided the team would not play in the NIT.

So, had Storr stayed at St. John's he would be bored again this month, watching other teams get selected and shooting in the gym.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW has given AJ Storr what he desired -- an NCAA tourney berth