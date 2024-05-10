Advertisement

Miro Heiskanen scores 2 power-play goals, Stars beat Avs 5-3 in Game 2 to even series

stephen hawkins
·2 min read
  • Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Miro Heiskanen, rear, and Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a goal by Heiskanen, as Colorado Avlanches's Devon Toews (7) skates to the bench during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Miro Heiskanen, rear, and Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a goal by Heiskanen, as Colorado Avlanches's Devon Toews (7) skates to the bench during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Roope Hintz (24) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate a goal by Miro Heiskanen against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16), Roope Hintz (24) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate a goal by Miro Heiskanen against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Jason Robertson (21) celebrate with the bench, behind Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano (11), after Heiskanen scored during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Jason Robertson (21) celebrate with the bench, behind Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano (11), after Heiskanen scored during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) shoots as Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard, left, defends in the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) shoots as Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard, left, defends in the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) compete for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) compete for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) looks to make a pass on an attack as Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42) and Valeri Nichushkin (13) watch during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) looks to make a pass on an attack as Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42) and Valeri Nichushkin (13) watch during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) attempts to control the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) attempts to control the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Stars center Craig Smith (15) passes the pucks as Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) defends during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Dallas Stars center Craig Smith (15) passes the pucks as Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) defends during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) attempt to clear the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) attempt to clear the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) and defenseman Sean Walker, right, work to keep control of the puck in front of Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) and defenseman Sean Walker, right, work to keep control of the puck in front of Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) looks to take control of the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) looks to take control of the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Dallas, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored two power-play goals, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the second-round Western Conference series.

Tyler Seguin got his first goal this postseason on a short-hander at the end of a 3-on-1 breakaway for the Stars that put them up 4-0 late in the second period. Esa Lindell added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Jake Oettinger had 28 saves against a Colorado team that led the NHL in scoring during the regular season and had averaged an NHL-high 5.33 goals in its first six games this postseason.

Joel Kiviranta, Andrew Cogliano and Brandon Duhaime scored in the third period for the Avalanche, who failed to score on a power play in the final three minutes that turned briefly into a 6-on-4 after goalie Alexander Georgiev skated to the bench.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Denver.

Hintz, whose only previous point this postseason had been an empty-net goal in Game 4 of the opening series against Vegas, put Dallas up 2-0 less than two minutes into the second period. That came after the Avalanche had failed to score on a power play that carried over from the end of the first period, when Oettinger had a couple of impressive saves in the closing seconds.

It also was soon after Miles Wood, who scored in overtime for Colorado in Game 1, had a shot blocked by Oettinger and the Stars took the puck the other way. Hintz was to the left of Alexander Georgiev when he got a cross-ice pass from Nils Lundkvist.

Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL