Minnesota Vikings sign punter Seth Vernon

The Minnesota Vikings have signed punter Seth Vernon to the roster. He will be the second punter on the team and will likely compete with Ryan Wright for the starting job.

Vernon most recently played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons during their 2022 training camp. He signed with the Falcons after being undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He attended Portland State, where he played his entire career for them.

Vernon averaged 43.9 yards per punt and an average hangtime of 4.06 seconds. His career-long is 66 yards, and 26 of his 87 career punts went inside the 20-yard line while only six went for touchbacks.

The signing of Vernon is only the latest addition to what is gearing up to be a revamped special teams room.

Vernon and Wright will compete for the punting job, while 2024 NFL Draft selection Will Reichard and John Parker Romo will compete for the kicking job. The Minnesota Vikings will have many competitions across various positions; special teams are looking for special players who can make special plays.

