Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

Despite a Week 17 loss, the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) still have an outside shot of making the playoffs, and it'll start with a huge game against the Detroit Lions (11-5).

The quarterback issues came into the national spotlight for the Vikings last week. Minnesota was dealt a big-time home loss against the Green Bay Packers that made the chances of the playoffs extremely slim. Minnesota will hope hope to have a lucky week to get a miraculous playoff spot.

Dan Campbell is still probably fuming at how his team lost to the Dallas Cowboys on the controversial referee call. Still, the Lions can look for momentum as they prepare to host their first playoff game since 1994, and possibly move up to the No. 2 seed by the end of the week.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) defends during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lions vs. Vikings odds, moneyline, over/under

The Lions are favorites to defeat the Vikings, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Spread: Lions (-3)

Moneyline: Lions (-175); Vikings (+145)

Over/under: 45.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Cardinals vs. Seahawks | Ravens vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Bengals vs. Browns | Lions vs. Vikings | Packers vs. Bears | Colts vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Chiefs | Raiders vs. Broncos | Dolphins vs. Bills | Patriots vs. Jets | Saints vs. Falcons | Giants vs. Eagles | 49ers vs. Rams | Titans vs. Jaguars | Commanders vs. Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 27, Vikings 14

Detroit may be ultra motivated after the end of last week’s game and there’s simply no way to have any confidence in any of the quarterbacks Minnesota trots out there. Plus, the Lions still have a shot — remote as it may be — at the No. 2 seed, if both the Cowboys and Eagles lose their games.

Tyler Dragon: Lions 25, Vikings 17

The Lions are division champs for the first time since 1993. Expect the Lions to try to enter the postseason with some momentum. The Vikings need a win and some help to get into the playoffs.

Safid Deen: Lions 27, Vikings 13

Detroit knows a win will keep them in the hunt for the No. 2 seed, but it appeared last week after three failed two-point conversions they’re just fine being No. 3 when the playoffs begin. This should be a tune-up game for the Lions, who should beat the Vikings in the first half and allow backup Teddy Bridgewater to play in what’s likely his last NFL regular-season game.

Victoria Hernandez: Lions 28, Vikings 23

The Lions proved their prowess by winning in Minnesota earlier this year for the first time since 2017. The Vikings have a 3 percent chance of making the playoffs, but even if Detroit chooses to rest its starters, they’ve been too inconsistent to capture the road win.

Jordan Mendoza: Lions 24, Vikings 17

The bad taste in its mouth from last week should fuel Detroit toward putting up a big game in the regular season finale. The Vikings offense has been out of sync and they finish the season on a four-game losing streak in an injury-riddled season.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

PIGSKIN PARLAYS: Here are the best parlay bets and odds for NFL games this week

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Game predictions, picks, odds