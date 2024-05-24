With the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Denver Nuggets, are the Boston Celtics now title favorites?

Pretty much no one but the players on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster had that ball club beating the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the West postseason, but yet, here we are. And now that the team who has had Boston’s number more than any other team in recent years is out of the running to represent the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA finals, to boot.

Does this sea change in the West race make the Boston Celtics the favorites to win it all? Or is it a healthier conversation for Boston’s fans and players both to focus more on the games and the series in front of them right now in the Indiana Pacers?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning sat down with guest Nate Spurlin to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire