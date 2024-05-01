Milwaukee Bucks sendoff rally at Signature Flight Support
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks depart for Indianapolis for Game 6 of their first round series against the Pacers on Wednesday, May 1 – and the team is inviting fans to send the team off at noon – at Signature Flight Support Airport (923 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee).
Members of the Bucks Entertainment Network will join fans for the sendoff rally as well.
Fans and media are asked to stay in the designated rally location on the western portion of the Signature Flight Support parking lot.
Parking is available at the Layton Avenue Observation Area (5300 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee) or on residential streets north of Layton Avenue.