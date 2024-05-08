Miller 'happy at Motherwell' amid reported rising interest

[SNS]

Lee Miller insists his son - Motherwell midfielder Lennon - is "quite happy doing what he's doing" amid speculation surrounding the teenager's future.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season at Fir Park, making 29 appearances and playing an integral role in Stuart Kettlewell's midfield.

Miller won Motherwell's young player of the year at the weekend and on Wednesday was named on the Scottish Football Writers' shortlist.

The Scotland youth international was also in contention for the PFA award, which was eventually claimed by Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson.

In recent weeks, reports have suggested interest is growing in Miller, who signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026 in November last year.

"You see things coming up on Twitter and different Facebook groups," father Lee said on Wednesday's Scottish Football Podcast.

"But Lennon’s quite happy doing what he's doing just now. He's doing fine. He's in a team where he's allowed to play. He’s enjoying his time at Motherwell just now.

"He's been trusted as a first-team player and he's just loving playing first-team football. We'll see what happens going forward."