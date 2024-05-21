'I might be putting this up as number two or three'

[BBC]

Presenter Natalie Pike has been discussing Manchester City's record breaking fourth successive Premier League title on the We're Not Really Here podcast: "It is definitely up there in where it ranks among our titles because I feel like the way we have played this season has been so different.

"I've really enjoyed seeing the resilient side of Manchester City and how they have had to dig deep. To have not had Kevin de Bruyne for most of the season, to have lost Erling Haaland for parts of it means this one is definitely up there.

"Nothing will ever beat the first one, but I might be putting this up as number two or three."

BBC Radio Manchester commentator Mike Minay agreed, adding: "You can't take 2012 away for what it was as the first and the manner in which City won it.

"They have had final-day drama since but having lost such key players in the summer in Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte and then lose Kevin de Bruyne 23 minutes into the season for six months as one of the most influential players you will have...

"On top of that, they lost Erling Haaland for two months and still banged in the goals. To have not lost since 6 December during a transitional season with Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes coming in, it has to be close to second, if not actually second on the list."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds