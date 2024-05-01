Mid-South Spotlight: Five key visits on the radar

Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com

The calendar has turned to May and each visit prospects take is carrying more weight. Here are five important visits to keep an eye on in the Mid-South region.

RELATED: Five key visits from East Coast prospects

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

KEELON RUSSELL - Alabama, late May

While Russell remains committed to SMU, there are a number of programs that have entered the picture that could complicate that pledge. The No. 1 threat for the Mustangs is arguably Alabama, which finally offered Russell on his birthday just one week ago. Almost immediately following the offer, Russell told me he would take an official visit in Tuscaloosa in "late May". He will be locking in specific dates soon.

The Tide has told Russell he is their guy in the 2025 class. If he arrives to campus and that message is repeated, and felt by Russell, I find it likely he makes a move.

If this does happen, it could cause some shuffling of the quarterback board around for several programs.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

TAZ WILLIAMS JR. - Michigan, June 21

There are six programs in the running for Williams Jr., but in reality, I feel it is four. Texas A&M, Pitt, Penn State, and Michigan hold real weight in his recruitment right now, all of which will get official visits. Michigan just seems to potentially have an edge right now. Williams Jr. has raved about the Wolverines in recent weeks and they get the last crack at him on what is his final official visit before committing prior to his senior season.

The four-star wide receiver is a big fan of Ron Bellamy and the track record of his wide receivers. Taz also spoke highly of new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and made sure to mention that he feels a connection with both of their hometowns being Pittsburgh as well as some others on the Michigan staff.

Not only does he like Michigan in a football sense, but he connects and relates to the program. That could make for a commitment-landing combo.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

*****

RILEY PETTIJOHN - Texas, June 14

The Texas Longhorns have been considered the favorite for Pettijohn for most of the offseason. Even though the Longhorns are not scheduled to be the final official visit, there is a chance this is a clean process with Texas leading before he visits and seals the deal.

The staff in Austin has landed several blue-chip linebackers in their last two classes which includes Anthony Hill, Tyanthony Smith, Tausili Akana, and Derion Guillette. The blueprint is there for Pettijohn to join the Longhorns class. The official visit may be where they can put the final touches on his recruitment.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****

KEYLAN MOSES - Texas A&M, sometime in June

Moses committed to LSU in November, but Texas A&M has always been a contender for him. At one time, early in his recruitment, Moses was close to committing to the Aggies. Now with a new culture and mindset in College Station, the staff has been relentless in its pursuit.

Moses said it has been appealing how A&M is going after him. The last time he was on campus, just earlier this spring, the Aggies offered Moses' younger brother, only amplifying the connection. The Baton Rouge four-star will head to College Station in June (date TBD), and hear the pitch for what Mike Elko and his staff have to offer.

I wouldn't yet say that the Tigers should be worried, but they certainly should be prepared for a battle.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM



*****

JONAH WILLIAMS - Ohio State, June 14

Oklahoma has seemingly grabbed all the momentum in Williams' recruitment. But when I look at the official visit to Ohio State on the schedule, I can't help but think how the Buckeyes could swing this recruitment. They will have arguably the best safety in the country on their roster in Caleb Downs and will also sport plenty of other elite defenders.

I am also intrigued to see how fellow five-star defensive back and Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez plays a role. The two have played 7-on-7 and are very friendly, having gone on visits together previously. It would not surprise me to see Sanchez join him that weekend as well to stay in his ear.

If anyone can steal Williams from the perceived leader in Oklahoma, it's Ohio State.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM