Advertisement

Michigan State football Transfer Tracker: Every incoming and outgoing player following Jonathan Smith hire

Andrew Brewster
·4 min read
9

The Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State football has arrived, and with it, we are going to see a TON of player movement as Smith tries to keep much of this talented roster intact while presumably bringing in guys from Oregon State and other schools around the country to put his stamp on the roster.

Below, we will keep track of every player who either enters the portal to leave, or joins MSU via the portal following the Smith hire at Michigan State.

Outgoing:

RT Spencer Brown

QB Katin Houser

QB Sam Leavitt

OT Ethan Boyd

OL Kevin Wigenton II

QB Noah Kim

WR Tyrell Henry

OL Geno VanDeMark

WR Christian Fitzpatrick

WR Jaron Glover

DT Derrick Harmon

P Michael O'Shaugnessy

OL Brandon Baldwin

DE Zion Young

CB Charles Brantley

LS Hank Pepper

TE Evan Morris

DE Khris Bogle

DL Dre Butler

WR Sebastian Brown

TE Maliq Carr

OL Kristian Phillips

LB Jacoby Windmon

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire