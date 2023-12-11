Michigan State football Transfer Tracker: Every incoming and outgoing player following Jonathan Smith hire
The Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State football has arrived, and with it, we are going to see a TON of player movement as Smith tries to keep much of this talented roster intact while presumably bringing in guys from Oregon State and other schools around the country to put his stamp on the roster.
Below, we will keep track of every player who either enters the portal to leave, or joins MSU via the portal following the Smith hire at Michigan State.
Outgoing:
RT Spencer Brown
QB Katin Houser
QB Sam Leavitt
Michigan State four-star freshman QB Sam Leavitt is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247sportshttps://t.co/vptFrVyOZJ pic.twitter.com/IOoT70H9Y2
OT Ethan Boyd
OL Kevin Wigenton II
BREAKING: Michigan State OL Kevin Wigenton II plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’5 320 OL started 6 games as a sophomore for the Spartans
Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/W3PqwNDtZ3 pic.twitter.com/IGt7pUzlTk
QB Noah Kim
Thank you Michigan State 🌷 pic.twitter.com/yzuHBWPa86
WR Tyrell Henry
love this city and state always will.
God will lead me down the right path thank you💚 pic.twitter.com/z6v5pn8KnK
OL Geno VanDeMark
WR Christian Fitzpatrick
Michigan State WR Christian Fitzpatrick (@Cfitz_1) has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/l6HDDPGq0I pic.twitter.com/Sd7HpVhXuJ
WR Jaron Glover
BREAKING: Michigan State WR Jaron Glover plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’2 205 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining
Started in 7 games for the Spartans in 2023https://t.co/3UE8r5Hf4m pic.twitter.com/iiM77yruGQ
DT Derrick Harmon
P Michael O'Shaugnessy
I would like to thank the entire Michigan State staff as well as the players for all of the hard work and dedication they put in this past season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. #SD4L
— Michael O'Shaughnessy (@mikeosh23) November 29, 2023
OL Brandon Baldwin
DE Zion Young
CB Charles Brantley
I will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow just to open up my options💚
— cinco5™️ (@cbrantley22) December 8, 2023
LS Hank Pepper
Forever grateful to state… excited for my next chapter. ✌️@uscfb pic.twitter.com/NmpGBUDSdF
— Hank Pepper (@hank81pepper) December 6, 2023
TE Evan Morris
Go Green Forever💚 #SD4L pic.twitter.com/5B1Ptqxlxx
— Evan Morris (@Evanmorris1357) December 8, 2023
DE Khris Bogle
Michigan State defensive lineman Khris Bogle has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports.
Bogle, a former Florida transfer and Class of 2019 top-50 recruit, spent the last two seasons at Michigan State.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/3e1aKbNlHH
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2023
DL Dre Butler
Grateful for my time at MSU. Thank you god for the opportunities,amazing fans , coaches , and teammates. cherishing the memories and friendships made . As I enter the transfer portal I look forward to the next chapter with two years of eligibility remaining.🙏🏾🙏🏾#GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/2Irkl6917s
— DRE BUTLER🏈🔥 (@DreButler23) December 9, 2023
WR Sebastian Brown
TE Maliq Carr
MSU TE Maliq Carr is entering the portal per a program spokesman.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2023
OL Kristian Phillips
LB Jacoby Windmon
Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports.
Had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for Michigan State in 2022.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/cObHpHqh2k
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2023