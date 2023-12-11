Michigan State football Transfer Tracker: Every incoming and outgoing player following Jonathan Smith hire

The Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State football has arrived, and with it, we are going to see a TON of player movement as Smith tries to keep much of this talented roster intact while presumably bringing in guys from Oregon State and other schools around the country to put his stamp on the roster.

Below, we will keep track of every player who either enters the portal to leave, or joins MSU via the portal following the Smith hire at Michigan State.

Outgoing:

RT Spencer Brown

QB Katin Houser

QB Sam Leavitt

Michigan State four-star freshman QB Sam Leavitt is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247sportshttps://t.co/vptFrVyOZJ pic.twitter.com/IOoT70H9Y2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2023

OT Ethan Boyd

OL Kevin Wigenton II

BREAKING: Michigan State OL Kevin Wigenton II plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 320 OL started 6 games as a sophomore for the Spartans Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/W3PqwNDtZ3 pic.twitter.com/IGt7pUzlTk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 27, 2023

QB Noah Kim

WR Tyrell Henry

love this city and state always will.

God will lead me down the right path thank you💚 pic.twitter.com/z6v5pn8KnK — ShowTYme Henry (@TyrellHenry12) November 28, 2023

OL Geno VanDeMark

WR Christian Fitzpatrick

WR Jaron Glover

BREAKING: Michigan State WR Jaron Glover plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 205 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Started in 7 games for the Spartans in 2023https://t.co/3UE8r5Hf4m pic.twitter.com/iiM77yruGQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2023

DT Derrick Harmon

P Michael O'Shaugnessy

I would like to thank the entire Michigan State staff as well as the players for all of the hard work and dedication they put in this past season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. #SD4L — Michael O'Shaughnessy (@mikeosh23) November 29, 2023

OL Brandon Baldwin

DE Zion Young

CB Charles Brantley

I will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow just to open up my options💚 — cinco5™️ (@cbrantley22) December 8, 2023

LS Hank Pepper

Forever grateful to state… excited for my next chapter. ✌️@uscfb pic.twitter.com/NmpGBUDSdF — Hank Pepper (@hank81pepper) December 6, 2023

TE Evan Morris

DE Khris Bogle

Michigan State defensive lineman Khris Bogle has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Bogle, a former Florida transfer and Class of 2019 top-50 recruit, spent the last two seasons at Michigan State.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/3e1aKbNlHH — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2023

DL Dre Butler

Grateful for my time at MSU. Thank you god for the opportunities,amazing fans , coaches , and teammates. cherishing the memories and friendships made . As I enter the transfer portal I look forward to the next chapter with two years of eligibility remaining.🙏🏾🙏🏾#GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/2Irkl6917s — DRE BUTLER🏈🔥 (@DreButler23) December 9, 2023

WR Sebastian Brown

TE Maliq Carr

MSU TE Maliq Carr is entering the portal per a program spokesman. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2023

OL Kristian Phillips

LB Jacoby Windmon

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for Michigan State in 2022.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/cObHpHqh2k — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2023

