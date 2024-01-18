Michigan State football picks up transfer safety Aveon Grose from Southern Illinois, brother of Angelo Grose

Michigan State football officially announced their transfer portal class who have enrolled for classes for the 2024 spring semester, and there was one surprising name on that list. Aveon Grose, a transfer safety from Southern Illinois and brother of Spartan cornerback Angelo Grose, was included on the list.

Grose spent last year with Southern Illinois, and the year before that was with Charlotte. He was a 3-star safety in the 2022 recruiting class.

