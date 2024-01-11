Advertisement

Michigan State football RB’s Coach Keith Bhonapha named Co-Special Teams Coordinator

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football running backs coach Keith Bhonapha may be the most titled man in college football next year. Bhonapha is already coaching the running backs, a role he is considered one of the best in the country at. He will also be the assistant head coach this year. Now, he will also be the co-special teams coordinator for the Spartans.

Bhonapha will split that role with rush ends coach Chad Wilt.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire