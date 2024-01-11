Michigan State football RB’s Coach Keith Bhonapha named Co-Special Teams Coordinator

Michigan State football running backs coach Keith Bhonapha may be the most titled man in college football next year. Bhonapha is already coaching the running backs, a role he is considered one of the best in the country at. He will also be the assistant head coach this year. Now, he will also be the co-special teams coordinator for the Spartans.

Bhonapha will split that role with rush ends coach Chad Wilt.

Assistant head coach & running backs coach @KbTheStable has also been named co-special teams coordinator. 🗞️ | https://t.co/HJy5JUanww pic.twitter.com/Gpx3CkyNQ9 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) January 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire