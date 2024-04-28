Michigan State DT Jalen Sami gets invite to Miami Dolphins minicamp

Jalen Sami made the decision to join the Michigan State football program, transferring from Colorado. In his one year with MSU he had 15 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Now, Sami will be going to South Beach to minicamp tryout with the Miami Dolphins.

