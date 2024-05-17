Michigan RB Donovan Edwards stiff-arms Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

The game trailer for EA Sports' College Football 25 has been released. And in the nearly two-minute video released Friday morning has two Ohio State references, one of which many Buckeye fans may like to forget.

Along with an appearance by Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye, an Ohio State player that appears to be safety Lathan Ransom with the No. 8 jersey is seen being stiff-armed by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs past Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Edwards is one of three players on the cover of the video game along with Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, and former Ohio State and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

In three appearances against Ohio State, Edwards has recorded 281 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, most of which came against the Buckeyes in Michigan's 45-23 win in 2022.

On the deluxe edition of the game, Ohio State running back and Mississippi transfer Quinshon Judkins is seen on the cover with Ewers, Hunter, Edwards, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

The trailer also includes a handoff by former Ohio State and current Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released July 19 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.

