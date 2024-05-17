Ohio State adds South Carolina DB Keenan Nelson Jr. through transfer portal

Ohio State has added a former four-star via the transfer portal.

Former South Carolina defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. announced his commitment to Ohio State Friday after entering the transfer portal April 26.

Nelson played two seasons at South Carolina and had 13 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass deflection. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nelson, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back, played at St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, the same program that produced former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Nelson was a four-star safety in the 2022 class. He joined South Carolina as the No. 221 player in the country and the No. 17 safety in the class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While Nelson had offers from programs such as Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Penn State, he did not have an offer from Ohio State out of high school per 247Sports.

Heading into 2024, Nelson is the seventh safety on scholarship for the Buckeyes along with Jayden Bonsu, Jaylen McClain, Leroy Roker, Caleb Downs, Malik Hartford and Lathan Ransom.

With Nelson, Ohio State is projected to have 81 scholarships filled ahead of the 2024 season. The NCAA limits teams to 85 scholarships.

