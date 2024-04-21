How did former Ohio State football QB Kyle McCord do in the Syracuse football spring game?

Kyle McCord made his Syracuse debut Saturday night.

The former Ohio State quarterback played in the first half of Syracuse's spring game. He completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 242 passing yards and a touchdown.

McCord's touchdown came on a 38-yard touchdown to Georgia transfer wide receiver Zeed Haynes, who brought in six passes for 74 yards. Trebor Pena also brought in seven catches for 130 yards.

Ohio State Buckeye transfer Kyle McCord connection with Georgia Bulldog transfer Zeed Haynes.



This should be a steady connection this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/1THOc3s5ee — CFBLIVE247™ (@CFBLive247_) April 21, 2024

McCord entered the transfer portal after leading Ohio State to an 11-1 record in 2023. The Buckeyes' loss came to Michigan, their third-straight loss to the Wolverines. He threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for Ohio State last season. He completed 65.8% of his 348 pass attempts.

According to McCord, his decision to transfer from Ohio State to Syracuse was strictly business.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) warms up before SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

"At the end of the day, the top level of college football and then especially onto the pros, it's a business," McCord said on "The QB Room" podcast. "At the end of the day, Ohio State had to make a business decision they felt like was best for them. And I had to do the same thing."

McCord and Syracuse will open the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Ohio.

With McCord at Syracuse, Ohio State has five scholarship quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season: Kansas State transfer Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Air Noland and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin. All five played in OSU's spring game.

