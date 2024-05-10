Quinshon Judkins reportedly represents Ohio State on EA Sports College Football 25 cover

The PlayStation store has reportedly added artwork for the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. And an Ohio State player is on the cover.

Quinshon Judkins, a former Mississippi running back who transferred to Ohio State during the 2024 offseason, is one of five players prominently featured on the deluxe edition cover, according to multiple reports.

Here's the full EA College Football 25 image from the PlayStation Store 🎮



"Experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness." pic.twitter.com/4t4K70WacN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 10, 2024

Judkins joins Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Colorado defensive back and wide receiver Travis Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and former Ohio State and current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the cover.

"In EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness," the game description reads on the PlayStation store.

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Judkins had 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC player for the Rebels.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs the football for the scarlet team while pursued by defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) and Jason Moore (94) of the grey team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Judkins joins Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has 2,745 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

According to multiple reports, EA Sports College Football 25 has no official release date, but is expected to be out this summer

