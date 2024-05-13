Michigan football reveals season opener kickoff time and channel

We’re still months out but Michigan football’s 2024 schedule is starting to come together in terms of kickoff times and channels.

Of course, we already know that the regular season finale at Ohio State will almost certainly be a noon kick on Fox, and the Week 2 tilt hosting Texas will also be a noon kick on Fox. But now we also know when fans can pack into The Big House for the first time following the national championship to see the maize and blue play in earnest.

The Wolverines revealed on Monday that the 2024 season opener hosting Fresno State will be a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

We'll open the 2024 season under the lights!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/399TslsNCj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 13, 2024

This will be the first meeting between Michigan football and Fresno State. The Bulldogs have been something of an upstart at the Group of Five level, having gone 9-4 in 2023, 10-4 in 2022, and 10-3 in 2021. Last season, they beat two Power Five teams having won the season opener against Purdue as well as having shut out Arizona State two weeks later.

