Michigan football vs. Texas Longhorns game time announced

As of this writing, Michigan football is literally in the middle of its annual spring game. Which is the perfect time to share when one of the marquee games of the 2024 season will be.

Perhaps the biggest game of the upcoming season outside of the Ohio State game will be the Wolverines’ Week 2 tilt hosting Texas. It will be the biggest nonconference game for the maize and blue since hosting Washington in 2021, and it has a strong possibility of being a ranked matchup.

The nonconference matchup was likely to be on Fox and now it’s confirmed. The game will be on Fox as the Big Noon Kickoff game.

⏰ The time is set Week 2 at noon in the Big House!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L2f9qvXqsk — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 20, 2024

Michigan and Texas have only faced off once, which was in the Rose Bowl following the 2004 season. However, in the second matchup between the storied programs, the two 2023 College Football Playoff teams will be playing in Ann Arbor with it being a Wolverines home game.

