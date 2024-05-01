Michigan football loses out on 2025 recruit it was trending for

Michigan football recruiting continues to be something of a conundrum.

The Wolverines had been trending for 2025 Cleveland (Ohio) Heights four-star running back Marquise Davis and looked not only to be in the pole position, but ready to receive an imminent commitment. A couple of predictions came in on 247Sports indicating he was the maize and blue’s to lose and some recent visits had made it appear that there was no way that Michigan would lose this recruitment.

Well, about that.

Unforeseen to everyone, Davis pulled the trigger for big blue, not the maize and blue. With no predictions indicating it would be his school of choice, Davis ended up committing to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Boom! Big surprise as Vince Marrow pulls Top247 RB Marquise Davis out of Cleveland.https://t.co/GiQkNumFhy pic.twitter.com/Q1GC4ddmXG — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) May 1, 2024

Whether Davis thought it was a better fit for him or name, image, and likeness played a factor remains to be seen — though a sudden, out of nowhere pledge seems to indicate NIL played a role.

With Davis off the board, Michigan will have to turn its attention to some of the other running backs it had been wooing, such as Jordan Davison and Bo Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire