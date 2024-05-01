Michigan football adds a wide receiver via transfer portal

Michigan football has desperately needed to add wide receiver talent via the transfer portal.

Though it has two freshmen coming in the summer in I’Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin, with the departures of Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to the NFL and Darrius Clemons, Cristian Dixon, and Karmello English to the transfer portal, the Wolverines only have a handful of scholarship wide receivers on the roster.

The maize and blue look to have found one solution.

Coming via the transfer portal after a career-best 33 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns, a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver in former Youngstown State wideout C.J. Charleston has joined the fold. He announced he’s committed to Michigan football via X (formerly Twitter).

Charleston has been with the Penguins five years and has played four years but with only one game played in 2019, he has a redshirt year and a COVID year. He did not play in 2022, and it’s unclear if he’ll have one or two years of eligibility. He will be a grad transfer regardless.

He joins Josh Priebe, Jaishawn Barham, and Dominic Zvada joining the 2024 class via the transfer portal. He joins a WR room featuring Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, Fred Moore, and Peyton O’Leary.

