Michigan football 2023 national championship rings, explained: What to know about Wolverines' new hardware

Michigan football is going to celebrate its 2023 national championship in style.

On Saturday, the Michigan football X account (formerly Twitter) revealed the program's championship rings in a 45-second video with commentary from the championship run. The run included a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff wins over Alabama and Washington to finish a perfect 15-0. A second tweet revealed four photos of the new rings commemorating the Wolverines' 12th championship.

According to a press release, Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of handcrafted championship jewelry, designed four custom rings for the program. Players and staff members were given the rings during a private on-campus ceremony. Since the championship, coach Jim Harbaugh has moved on to coaching the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, and the Wolverines have sent a record 18 players to the NFL Combine. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is being mocked as a top NFL draft pick.

Along with the national championship ring, Michigan players also received the official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, the Big Ten Championship Ring and the Rose Bowl Championship Ring.

"In the last year of the four-team playoff, the University of Michigan capped off an extraordinary undefeated season with their program’s 12th national championship title,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division in a press release. “Jostens is proud to partner with Michigan to celebrate their remarkable 2023 season with four uniquely designed championship rings that capture all the most meaningful pieces of their story. It is our distinct honor to help bring that story to life on these rings.”

Here's what you need to know about the ring for the Michigan Wolverine's 2023 national championship:

“The Big House”

According to the press release, Michigan's home stadium — also referred to as "The Big House" — inspired the ring with its size and sheer. Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States, with a capacity of 107,601 fans. UM went 7-0 at home last season and has won 22 straight games in Ann Arbor, Michigan, dating back to the 2020 season.

College football trophy

The top of the ring features white stones and the iconic Michigan "M" logo in black and is crafted from a custom-cut, deep blue stone. "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" is written on the upper and lower edges, with 15 round and white stones on the top side of the ring to represent the perfect 15-0 record. Twelve baguette stones line each side of the top of the ring, symbolizing the 12 national championships.

“WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US? NOOOOBODY!"

Harbaugh's infamous family catchphrase begins on the left side of the ring and continues across the bezel. This side also features Houston's NRG Stadium, where the championship game was played. The final score of "34-13" stretches the top of the stadium.

Michigan vs. Everybody

The right side of the ring prominently displays the school's mantra, alongside 2023 national championship logo.

“Those who stay will be Champions"

"THOSE WHO WILL STAY WILL BE CHAMPIONS," a motto established by Bo Schembechler and adopted in generations since, is written on the inside of the ring. Alongside it is the team's 15-0 record, as well as the official College Football Playoff logo.

"Bet"

The word "BET" is imprinted on the outside of the band, which became a rallying cry for the program when McCarthy posted it the three-letter word in response to Harbaugh's suspension for the final three games of the 2023 season.

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What to know about Michigan football 2023 national championship rings