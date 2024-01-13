Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly set to meet with Los Angeles Chargers next week

Let the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL news stories begin.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers next week and is also drawing interest from the Las Vegas, according to NFL.com.

The report also says Harbaugh has told associates "there's a real possibility" he could leave Michigan for the Chargers job.

Harbaugh told the Free Press on Friday his new agent, Don Yee, was "working hard."

Harbaugh and the Wolverines spent Saturday celebrating their national championship win over Washington with a parade set to go through downtown Ann Arbor and finish at the Crisler Center.

THE BEST: Celebrate Michigan's national championship with Detroit Free Press books and front pages!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Harbaugh has turned the Wolverines into the cream of the crop in college football. Michigan is 40-3 over the past three seasons, with three Big Ten titles, three CFP appearances and now a national title and perfect 15-0 season this season.

This is the third straight offseason where there have been strong rumblings about Harbaugh looking towards the NFL, including flying to Minnesota two seasons ago for an interview with the Vikings and flirting with other jobs during the 2023 offseason.

MORE ON HARBAUGH: Michigan football shares championship vibes with familes at Mott Children’s Hospital

The rumblings have reached a fever pitch with Harbaugh achieving the ultimate goal at the college level and already being a proven winner in the NFL.

Harbaugh spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, making the Super Bowl in his second year and finishing with a 44-19-1 record over that time.

Michigan and Harbaugh have also come under heat from the NCAA for multiple different violations in the last year, including an alleged sign-stealing scheme, violating a COVID-19 recruiting dead period, and reportedly misleading NCAA investigators.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

With the Chargers, unlike many of the other current open NFL coaching gigs, Harbaugh would have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, making it an appealing job on its surface. The Chargers finished a very disappointing 5-12 last year and have salary cap issues, but do have a talented roster and an elite quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh reportedly to interview with Los Angeles Chargers soon