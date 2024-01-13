After Michigan football team clinches national champion, it now faces a frigid parade

The 2023 University of Michigan football team became just the second team since 1948 to claim a national championship when it beat Washington 34-13 at Monday night's College Football Playoff title game in Houston, the program's first national title since it went 12-0 in 1997.

On Saturday, the 2023 and 1997 teams will likely share another, although less coveted, experience: Frigid temperatures during the celebratory parade in Ann Arbor.

Brian Griese, with the Rose Bowl MVP trophy, and Charles Woodson, with the Heisman, ride in a Jeep and wave to the crowds gathered on State St. during the celebration parade for the University of Michigan football team in 1997 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is being hit with what could be the biggest storm of the year thus far. Snow and strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected through Saturday in Ann Arbor.

When the parade is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., it's forecasted to be 27 degrees, but with wind gusts of 44 miles per hour, it'll feel like 6 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

As of Friday evening, the parade was still scheduled for Saturday. A University of Michigan press release from Wednesday announcing the parade said more information would be provided later as the parade is weather-dependent. However, as of Friday evening, few other details about the parade were made available.

"We are expecting some weather, but we had weather in '97 when we had the championship parade for the '97 national championship teams," Dave Ablauf, an associate athletic director at the University of Michigan, told WXYZ Wednesday. "We'll all work together and find a way to make sure it happens."

At the parade for the '97 team on Jan. 11, 1998, a crowd estimated at 100,000 or more "shrugged off temperatures in the mid-20s to cheer the Wolverines as they wound their way through downtown Ann Arbor and the heart of their campus," a Detroit Free Press story from that day said.

One likely major difference between the two parades: The '97 parade was held "beneath a sky that could not have been any bluer and a maize sun that gave a welcome impression of warmth," the Free Press story noted.

For those planning to brave the weather conditions Saturday, here's what you need to know:

The parade will go through campus, starting at the U-M President's House and ending at Schembechler Hall. Fans should line up along South University Drive outside the president's home and along State Street.

Some of the people in the crowd stay covered up as they wait on State St. for the beginning of the celebration parade for the University of Michigan football team in 1997 in Ann Arbor.

The parade will close South University between State Street and East University and State Street from South University to Granger Avenue from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Chris Page, a spokesperson for the city of Ann Arbor Police Department, said. AAPD officers will be present at the event.

The University of Michigan Police Department is partnering with local agencies, the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Michigan State Police to provide a safe event, Melissa Overton, a spokesperson for the department said.

She offered these safety tips for Saturday:

Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

Stay out of the roadway and on the curb at all times.

Look at road closure information, and if commuting, use Waze.

Bus routes may be affected.

Park in a legal space.

If you have children with you, take a group selfie before heading out.

Carry as few valuables as possible (ID, keys, cash, etc.).

Be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Parade attendees should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson, Maynard and Thayer streets and Forest Avenue, according to the university release.

Clint Copenhaver and Scott Dreisbach ride in the back of a car waving to thousands of fans in front of the Michigan Theatre's marquee that said it all for the University of Michigan's storybook season during a parade in 1997.

After the parade, the Champions Circle Collective is hosting a celebratory event at Crisler Center at 7 p.m.

