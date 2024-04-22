Michigan basketball steals player from Ohio State

New Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May has been on something of a heater over the past few days. And you never walk away from the recruiting trail when you’re on a heater.

May has managed to secure a four-star 2024 recruit in Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, as well as three transfers — all since Friday afternoon. And on Monday, he made a move that will certainly earn him the affinity of on-the-fence Wolverines fans.

On Monday, Michigan basketball earned a commitment from guard Roddy Gayle Jr. Why is this significant? Not only is he a playmaker, but he’s transferring to Ann Arbor from Columbus, Ohio as a former Buckeye via the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer guard Roddy Gayle Jr. has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. The 6-4 sophomore averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season. https://t.co/jrLBfPCMqT pic.twitter.com/oWoImRco6D — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2024

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer:

Has a college ready body with good length (long arms) and great strength. Is a powerful athlete who thrives in traffic. Handles contact extremely well and loves to dish out the contact. Shoots the ball well off the catch with an efficient and smooth low release. Also scores with pull up jumpers where he elevates and can also score at the rim. Most notably, he has a niche as a potent post up player. Ball handling is solid and efficient. Has the ability to deliver to the open man. Rebounds his position quite well and can ignite the fast break. Has potential to be a formidable and versatile defender. Overall has a well rounded game that impacts a game in virtually all facets.

With Gayle in the fold, Michigan basketball has gotten four guards and one center via either high school recruiting or the transfer portal.

The guard from Utah was rated a four-star as a recruit but also as a transfer prospect. He’s not the first basketball player in recent memory to change sides in the rivalry, with Andrew Dakich having moved from the maize and blue to scarlet and gray in the John Beilein era.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire