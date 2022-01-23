Michigan basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: Indiana is coming off Thursday's 68-65 upset of No. 4 Purdue at home. ... Michigan whacked Maryland, 83-64, on Tuesday in Ann Arbor to snap a three-game losing skid. ... This is a fun matchup of big men with contrasting styles. Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 18.7 points on 60.9% shooting with 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Wolverines sophomore center Hunter Dickenson averages 16.4 points on 60.1% shooting, and collects 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

