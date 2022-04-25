Michigan basketball F Moussa Diabate makes NBA draft decision
- Hunter DickinsonAmerican basketball player
We now know the status of two of three Michigan basketball players who could potentially depart the program this offseason.
Kind of.
On Sunday, the Wolverines got something of a positive surprise when star center Hunter Dickinson took to social media to express that he will be returning for his junior season — something that seemed unfathomable a year ago, barring complete collapse on the court, production-wise (which, of course, didn’t happen). But the question has remained: what would Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan do?
The deadline to enter the NBA draft has since come and gone, but neither first-year player expressed on their own social media accounts what they would do. But on Monday, Michigan basketball released Diabate’s choice.
In a graphic sharing his plans, Diabate has opted to enter the NBA draft, but he is reportedly doing so with the option to return to the maize and blue.
A statement from Moussa Diabate:
〽️🏀 | #ProBlue | #ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/uVVKKnRrcR
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 25, 2022
For a player like Diabate who showed flashes, this is the right move, as he can get crucial feedback — as Dickinson did a year ago — and then make an informed decision as to what he plans to do.
With that in mind, stay tuned.