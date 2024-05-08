Michael Busch hits first career walk-off home run for Chicago Cubs

Former North Carolina baseball standout Michael Busch is finding his groove with the Chicago Cubs.

After being acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 26-year-old Busch has become an everyday player for the Cubs. And on Tuesday, he delivered in a big way for the north siders.

Busch hit his first career walk-off home run, and the first Cubs walk-off home run this season, to deliver a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres. Doing so as the rain was starting to fall at Wrigley Field with what would have likely been a pending rain delay.

But in the end, Busch sent the home crowd home happy.

Michael Busch. Ballgame. Wrigley Field is rocking in the rain! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/0lguGVv6oU — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2024

Busch did it on the very first pitch of the bottom of the ninth, an inning after the Cubs tied it back up at two after trailing 2-1.

Going into this game, Busch was slashing .254/.311/.475 with 6 home runs, 18 RBI’s and 10 walks. He also had a home run streak earlier this year.

It’s nice to see Busch finding a groove after struggling early in his career with the Dodgers. There’s still a long way to go this season but he’s been a big bright spot for the Cubs.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire